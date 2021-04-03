Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €99.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €99.00 ($116.47) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.33 ($110.98).

Vinci stock opened at €89.92 ($105.79) on Thursday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.87.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

