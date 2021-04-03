Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTXPF. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Victrex stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

