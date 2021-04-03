VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,242,000 after acquiring an additional 460,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,957,000 after acquiring an additional 305,237 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.