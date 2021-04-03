ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Position Lifted by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,526,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.