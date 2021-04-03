VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,597.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $48.53 million and approximately $20,597.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.00297462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00749532 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00089112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027311 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00015449 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,533,361 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

