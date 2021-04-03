Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Short Interest Up 32.2% in March

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

