Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after buying an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Waters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.18. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

