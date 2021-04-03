Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 39,131 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,131 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL opened at $89.08 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

