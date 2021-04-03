Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,032 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

