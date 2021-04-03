Verition Fund Management LLC Has $671,000 Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AXT worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

AXTI stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $518.09 million, a P/E ratio of -410.20 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

