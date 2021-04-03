Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in Sonos by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sonos by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $19,875,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonos by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SONO opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -155.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

