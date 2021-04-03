Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

AXP stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. American Express has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

