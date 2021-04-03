Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.41

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.41 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.47). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 747,040 shares.

The company has a market cap of £703.45 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.43.

About Vectura Group (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

