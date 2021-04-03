Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 358,527 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VGR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

