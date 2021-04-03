Vanilla Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.67 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $43.45 or 0.00073861 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 96.1% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $30.67 million and $1.63 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00300875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00090186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $439.43 or 0.00746921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027689 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00015149 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 850,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,702 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.