Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

