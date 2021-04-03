Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $62.17 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95.

