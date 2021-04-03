Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021 // Comments off

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $62.17 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.