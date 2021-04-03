Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 8.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) were up 8.7% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.60 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Energy traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 154,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,444,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.
