Uquid Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.34 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $16.50 or 0.00027642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $165.03 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 810.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.00671876 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00070261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

