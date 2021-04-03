Upfiring Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $7.65 million and $92,890.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Upfiring

UFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

