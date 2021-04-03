Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $138.45 Average PT from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $103,554,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS opened at $134.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.13. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $83.28 and a 1 year high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

