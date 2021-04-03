Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,252 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 258,721 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Uniti Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $11.29 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). Sell-side analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

