United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

NYSE:UPS opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.19. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

