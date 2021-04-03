United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.81.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

