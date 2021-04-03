United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $165,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in United Community Banks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.