United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,178 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in HP by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 397,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.