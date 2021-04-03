United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,082 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $136.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.14 and a 1 year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.