United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

