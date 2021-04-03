United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 6,090 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 in the last quarter.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

