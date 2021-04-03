United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 26,507 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 208,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 901,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,539 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 430,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,342,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 142,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

