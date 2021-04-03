UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $251.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Get UniFirst alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:UNF traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 79,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,022. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average is $208.08. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in UniFirst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.