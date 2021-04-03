Ultra Price Up 2% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Ultra has a market cap of $180.66 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,690.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.11 or 0.00998663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.75 or 0.00423441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00018950 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000783 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002617 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

