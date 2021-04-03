Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,054.85

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,054.85 ($26.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,092 ($27.33). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,082 ($27.20), with a volume of 87,859 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,990.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,054.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

