UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 314,200 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 126.78, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

