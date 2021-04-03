Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

