Typerium Trading Up 506% Over Last Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and $20,021.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Typerium has traded 506% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00054047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.24 or 0.00679156 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00070851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028224 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

