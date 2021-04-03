Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.09.

NYSE TWTR opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

