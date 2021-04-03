Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $122.20 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.25. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $333,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,027 shares of company stock worth $26,406,640. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.