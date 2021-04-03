Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $139,910,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 91,376 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 194,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.47 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

