Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $206,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.