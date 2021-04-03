Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $292,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $156.64 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $169.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 164.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.46.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

