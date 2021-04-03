Twinbeech Capital LP Has $229,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $456.30 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.03 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

