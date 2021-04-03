Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 166,824 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 166,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

STWD opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.