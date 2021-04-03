Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.76 and a 200 day moving average of $246.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.52 and a 12 month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

