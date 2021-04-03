Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New $643,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.53.

NYSE HON opened at $216.80 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $219.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

