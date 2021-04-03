Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Invests $9.09 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 195,008 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 6.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of LUV opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.