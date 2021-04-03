Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,766 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,766 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,011,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 96,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.