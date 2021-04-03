Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 441 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total value of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70.

Shares of TWLO opened at $352.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

