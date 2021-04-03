Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,078 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $2,220,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $11,200,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 449.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,570 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,172.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -36.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

