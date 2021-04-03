Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,310 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,510.50 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,609.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,517.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

